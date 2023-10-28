Gold, Silver Prices Rise On October 28; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Canva

Gold and silver futures were trading higher on Friday on the MCX.

The Gold futures on Friday closed at Rs 61,260 up by Rs 308 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in December was at Rs 71,802 per kilogram with a gain of Rs 222.

The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of October 28 was at Rs 57,400 per 10 grams and Rs 74,600 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,400 and 24-carat gold at Rs 62,620.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,550.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 62,770 and Rs 62,780, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 74,600.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 77,500.

