Gold, silver prices rise on May 5; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver prices continue to rise on the Multi Commodity Exchange for the third consecutive day on Friday after it fell on Tuesday.

The June Gold futures on Wednesday was up by Rs 87 at Rs 61,580 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in July were at Rs 78,160 per kilogram, with a gain of Rs 122.

The price of gold and silver on May 5 was at Rs 57,200 per 10 grams and Rs 7,710 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,200 and 24-carat gold at Rs 62,400.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,350, Rs 57,250, and Rs 57,650, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 62,550, Rs 62,450, and Rs 62,890, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 77,100.

In Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 82,800.