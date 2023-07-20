Gold, Silver Prices Rise On July 20; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | File Photo

Gold and silver futures were trading higher on Thursday on the MCX.

The August Gold futures on Thursday at 10:27 am were trading higher at Rs 59,935 up by Rs 145 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in September were trading at Rs 76,550 per kilogram with a gain of Rs 141.

The price of gold and silver on the morning of July 20 were at Rs 55,700 per 10 grams and Rs 78,400 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,700 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,750.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,850 and Rs 56,100, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,900 and Rs 61,200, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 78,400.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 82,400.

