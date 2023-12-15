 Gold, Silver Prices Rise On December 15; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
HomeBusinessGold, Silver Prices Rise On December 15; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices Rise On December 15; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,750 and 24-carat gold is at Rs 63,300.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 15, 2023, 09:58 AM IST
Gold, Silver Prices Rise On December 15; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Canva

Gold prices on Fridayin India is at Rs 5,775 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 6,300 per gram.

According to GoodReturns, on the morning of December 15, the price of 22-carat gold was Rs 57,750 for 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 63,300 for the same quantity. Additionally, silver was reported at Rs 78,500 per kilogram.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,750 and 24-carat gold is at Rs 63,300.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,900 and Rs 58,300, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 63,150 and Rs 63,600 respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 78,500.

In Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala the price is at Rs 80,500.

