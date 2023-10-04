 Gold, Silver Prices On October 4; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 52,590 and 24-carat gold at Rs 57,370.

Updated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 10:08 AM IST
Gold, Silver Prices On October 4; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Canva

Gold prices on Wednesday in India is at Rs 5,259 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 5,737 per gram.

The price of 22-carat gold on the morning of October 4 was at Rs 52,590 per 10 grams; Rs 57,370 for 10 gm 24-carat gold and silver at Rs 70,700 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 52,750 and Rs 52,850, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 57,530 and Rs 57,650, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 70,700.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 73,100.

