Gold, Silver Prices On October 19; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices On October 5; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Canva

Gold prices on Thursday in India is at Rs 5,546 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 6,050 per gram.

The price of 22-carat gold on the morning of October 19 was at Rs 55,460 per 10 grams; Rs 60,500 for 10 gm 24-carat gold and silver at Rs 74,600 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,460 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,500.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,610 and Rs 55,660, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,650 and Rs 60,720, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 74,600.

In Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala the price is at Rs 78,000.