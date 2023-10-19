 Gold, Silver Prices On October 19; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold, Silver Prices On October 19; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices On October 19; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,460 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,500.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 19, 2023, 10:02 AM IST
article-image
Gold, Silver Prices On October 5; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Canva

Gold prices on Thursday in India is at Rs 5,546 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 6,050 per gram.

The price of 22-carat gold on the morning of October 19 was at Rs 55,460 per 10 grams; Rs 60,500 for 10 gm 24-carat gold and silver at Rs 74,600 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,460 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,500.

Read Also
Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On October 19: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And...
article-image

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,610 and Rs 55,660, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,650 and Rs 60,720, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 74,600.

In Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala the price is at Rs 78,000.

Read Also
Opening Bell: Markets Trade Lower; Sensex At 65,472.5, Nifty Below 19,600
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ONDC Partners SellerApp And Delhivery Drive Up Sales For Local Kanjeevaram Weavers

ONDC Partners SellerApp And Delhivery Drive Up Sales For Local Kanjeevaram Weavers

Adani Commissions Largest Inter-Regional 765 KV Warora-Kurnool Transmission Line

Adani Commissions Largest Inter-Regional 765 KV Warora-Kurnool Transmission Line

Rupee Trades In Narrow Range Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Rupee Trades In Narrow Range Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Coforge Reports 16.2% YoY Revenue Growth And 9.5% QoQ Increase In PAT In Q2 FY24

Coforge Reports 16.2% YoY Revenue Growth And 9.5% QoQ Increase In PAT In Q2 FY24

Gold, Silver Prices On October 19; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices On October 19; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata