 Opening Bell: Markets Trade Lower; Sensex At 65,472.5, Nifty Below 19,600
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessOpening Bell: Markets Trade Lower; Sensex At 65,472.5, Nifty Below 19,600

Opening Bell: Markets Trade Lower; Sensex At 65,472.5, Nifty Below 19,600

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas Wipro, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, and Bajaj Finserv were among the losers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 19, 2023, 09:21 AM IST
article-image
Opening Bell: Markets Trade Lower; Sensex At 65,472.5, Nifty Below 19,600 | Representative Image

The markets on Thursday morning opened lower with Sensex at 65,472.5, down by 404.44 points and Nifty was at 19,556.65, down by 114.45 points.

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas  Wipro, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, and Bajaj Finserv were among the losers.

ITC, Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever, Voltas, UltraTech Cement, PVR Inox, Havells India, Ramkrishna Forgings, Coforge, Cyient, Hatsun Agro Products, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Agro Tech Foods, Tata Communications, United Breweries, Tata Coffee, Mastek, Metro Brands, Mphasis, Jindal stainless, Indoco Remedies, HFCL and South Indian Bank to announce earnings for the second quarter of this financial year today.

Markets on Thursday

The markets on Wednesday closed in red with Sensex at 65,879.64, down by 548.45 points and Nifty falling 143.85 points at 19,667.65.

Global Markets

On Wednesday, U.S. stock markets experienced a significant decline, with both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq falling by over 1 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a decline of 332.57 points, representing a 0.98 percent decrease and closing at 33,665.08. The S&P 500, on the other hand, lost 58.6 points, or 1.34 percent, closing at 4,314.6, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped by 219.45 points, a 1.62 percent decrease, and ended the day at 13,314.30.

The Asian stock markets continued to trade lower on Thursday with Japan's Nikkei 225 down at 524,75 points at 31,517,50, South Korea's KOSPI was down at 2,424.63 with a loss of 37.97 points, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 316.51 points at 17,416.01 and Gift Nifty down at 25 points at 19,568.50.

Oil prices

On Thursday, the price of oil experienced a decline. In particular, Brent futures for December dropped by 74 cents, settling at $90.76 per barrel. Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures for November, set to expire on Friday, decreased by 57 cents, trading at $87.75 per barrel. The more actively traded December WTI also saw a decrease of 51 cents, reaching $86.76 a barrel at 0047 GMT.

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened flat at 83.26 per dollar, maintaining the same level as the previous day's rate of 83.27.

Read Also
Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Red; Sensex Below 65,900; Nifty at 19,667.65
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ONDC Partners SellerApp And Delhivery Drive Up Sales For Local Kanjeevaram Weavers

ONDC Partners SellerApp And Delhivery Drive Up Sales For Local Kanjeevaram Weavers

Adani Commissions Largest Inter-Regional 765 KV Warora-Kurnool Transmission Line

Adani Commissions Largest Inter-Regional 765 KV Warora-Kurnool Transmission Line

Rupee Trades In Narrow Range Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Rupee Trades In Narrow Range Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Coforge Reports 16.2% YoY Revenue Growth And 9.5% QoQ Increase In PAT In Q2 FY24

Coforge Reports 16.2% YoY Revenue Growth And 9.5% QoQ Increase In PAT In Q2 FY24

Gold, Silver Prices On October 19; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices On October 19; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata