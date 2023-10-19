Opening Bell: Markets Trade Lower; Sensex At 65,472.5, Nifty Below 19,600 | Representative Image

The markets on Thursday morning opened lower with Sensex at 65,472.5, down by 404.44 points and Nifty was at 19,556.65, down by 114.45 points.

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas Wipro, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, and Bajaj Finserv were among the losers.

ITC, Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever, Voltas, UltraTech Cement, PVR Inox, Havells India, Ramkrishna Forgings, Coforge, Cyient, Hatsun Agro Products, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Agro Tech Foods, Tata Communications, United Breweries, Tata Coffee, Mastek, Metro Brands, Mphasis, Jindal stainless, Indoco Remedies, HFCL and South Indian Bank to announce earnings for the second quarter of this financial year today.

Markets on Thursday

The markets on Wednesday closed in red with Sensex at 65,879.64, down by 548.45 points and Nifty falling 143.85 points at 19,667.65.

Global Markets

On Wednesday, U.S. stock markets experienced a significant decline, with both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq falling by over 1 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a decline of 332.57 points, representing a 0.98 percent decrease and closing at 33,665.08. The S&P 500, on the other hand, lost 58.6 points, or 1.34 percent, closing at 4,314.6, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped by 219.45 points, a 1.62 percent decrease, and ended the day at 13,314.30.

The Asian stock markets continued to trade lower on Thursday with Japan's Nikkei 225 down at 524,75 points at 31,517,50, South Korea's KOSPI was down at 2,424.63 with a loss of 37.97 points, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 316.51 points at 17,416.01 and Gift Nifty down at 25 points at 19,568.50.

Oil prices

On Thursday, the price of oil experienced a decline. In particular, Brent futures for December dropped by 74 cents, settling at $90.76 per barrel. Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures for November, set to expire on Friday, decreased by 57 cents, trading at $87.75 per barrel. The more actively traded December WTI also saw a decrease of 51 cents, reaching $86.76 a barrel at 0047 GMT.

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened flat at 83.26 per dollar, maintaining the same level as the previous day's rate of 83.27.

