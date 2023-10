Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Red; Sensex Below 65,900; Nifty at 19,667.65 | Unsplash Maxim Hopman

The markets on Wednesday closed in red with Sensex at 65,879.64, down by 548.45 points and Nifty falling 143.85 points at 19,667.65. Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Maruti and Mahindra and Mahindra were the major gainers whereas Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Reliance were among the losers.

The Nifty Bank was also went down by 519.50 points or 1.17 percent to 43,890.