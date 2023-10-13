 Gold, Silver Prices On October 13; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,010 and 24-carat gold at Rs 58,920.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 10:08 AM IST
Gold, Silver Prices On October 13; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold prices on Friday in India is at Rs 5,401 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 5,892 per gram.

The price of 22-carat gold on the morning of October 13 was at Rs 54,010 per 10 grams; Rs 58,920 for 10 gm 24-carat gold and silver at Rs 72,600 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,160 and Rs 54,160, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 59,070 and Rs 59,080, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 72,600.

In Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala the price is at Rs 75,000.

