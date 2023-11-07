 Gold, Silver Prices On November 7; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold, Silver Prices On November 7; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices On November 7; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,250 and 24-carat gold at Rs 61,360.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 10:19 AM IST
article-image
Gold, Silver Prices On November 7; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Canva

Gold prices on Monday in India is at Rs 5,625 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 6,136 per gram.

The price of 22-carat gold on the morning of November 6 was at Rs 56,250 per 10 grams; Rs 61,360 for 10 gm 24-carat gold and silver at Rs 74,500 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,250 and 24-carat gold at Rs 61,360.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,400 and Rs 56,700, respectively.

Read Also
Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On November 7: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And...
article-image

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 61,510 and Rs 61,850, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 74,500.

In Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala the price is at Rs 77,500.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tata Communications And Singapore Airlines Partners To Enhance Employee Productivity And Customer...

Tata Communications And Singapore Airlines Partners To Enhance Employee Productivity And Customer...

Earnings Q2 2024 LIVE: Anupam Rasayan Profit After Tax Rises To ₹48.6 Cr; Jamna Auto Industries...

Earnings Q2 2024 LIVE: Anupam Rasayan Profit After Tax Rises To ₹48.6 Cr; Jamna Auto Industries...

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Receives ANDA Approval For Fluphenazine Hydrochloride Tablets

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Receives ANDA Approval For Fluphenazine Hydrochloride Tablets

L&T Technology Services To Partner With Google Cloud To Develop State-Of-The-Art Dev X Platform

L&T Technology Services To Partner With Google Cloud To Develop State-Of-The-Art Dev X Platform

Rupee Falls 5 Paise To 83.26 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Rupee Falls 5 Paise To 83.26 Against US Dollar In Early Trade