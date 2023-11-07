 Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On November 7: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other Cities
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPetrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On November 7: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other Cities

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On November 7: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other Cities

In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31/litre and diesel for Rs 94.27/litre.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 09:34 AM IST
article-image
Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On November 7: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other Cities | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

According to the most recent price notification by fuel retailers, petrol and diesel prices have been unchanged on November 7 in major cities, and costs have been steady for a year now.

However, the prices of petrol and diesel change state by state, depending upon various criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, the local taxes, etc.

Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) revise their prices daily in line with international benchmark prices and forex rates.

Citywide breakdown

In Delhi, petrol and diesel cost Rs 96.72/litre and Rs 89.62/litre, respectively.

In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31/litre and diesel for Rs 94.27/litre.

Read Also
Opening Bell: Markets Trade In Red Amid Negative Global Cues; Sensex At 64,926.30, Nifty Above...
article-image

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.65/litre and Rs 94.25/litre in Chennai and at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre in Kolkata, respectively.

The last country-wide change in fuel rates was on 21 May last year, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

You can check petrol and diesel prices from the comfort of your own home. All you need to do is send a message from your phone to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website.

Oil prices

Oil prices experienced a slight decrease on Tuesday. Brent crude futures saw a decline of 23 cents, equivalent to 0.3%, with prices reaching $84.95 per barrel as of 0127 GMT. Simultaneously, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude stood at $80.59 per barrel, down by 23 cents or 0.3%.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tata Communications And Singapore Airlines Partners To Enhance Employee Productivity And Customer...

Tata Communications And Singapore Airlines Partners To Enhance Employee Productivity And Customer...

Earnings Q2 2024 LIVE: Anupam Rasayan Profit After Tax Rises To ₹48.6 Cr; Jamna Auto Industries...

Earnings Q2 2024 LIVE: Anupam Rasayan Profit After Tax Rises To ₹48.6 Cr; Jamna Auto Industries...

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Receives ANDA Approval For Fluphenazine Hydrochloride Tablets

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Receives ANDA Approval For Fluphenazine Hydrochloride Tablets

L&T Technology Services To Partner With Google Cloud To Develop State-Of-The-Art Dev X Platform

L&T Technology Services To Partner With Google Cloud To Develop State-Of-The-Art Dev X Platform

Rupee Falls 5 Paise To 83.26 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Rupee Falls 5 Paise To 83.26 Against US Dollar In Early Trade