Gold, Silver Prices On December 8; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Canva

Gold prices on Friday in India is at Rs 5,755 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 6,278 per gram.

According to GoodReturns, on the morning of December 8, the price of 22-carat gold was Rs 57,550 for 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 62,780 for the same quantity. Additionally, silver was reported at Rs 78,200 per kilogram.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,550 and 24-carat gold is at Rs 62,780.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,700 and Rs 58,200, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 62,930 and Rs 63,490 respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 77,200.

In Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala the price is at Rs 80,000.