Gold, Silver Prices On December 21; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold prices on Thursday in India is at Rs 5,775 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 6,300 per gram.

According to GoodReturns, on the morning of December 21, the price of 22-carat gold was Rs 57,750 for 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 63,000 for the same quantity. Additionally, silver was reported at Rs 79,200 per kilogram.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,750 and 24-carat gold is at Rs 63,000.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,900 and Rs 58,350, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 63,150 and Rs 63,650 respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 78,500.

In Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala the price is at Rs 80,700.