 Gold, Silver Prices On December 21; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold, Silver Prices On December 21; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices On December 21; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,750 and 24-carat gold is at Rs 63,000.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 21, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
article-image
Gold, Silver Prices On December 21; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold prices on Thursday in India is at Rs 5,775 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 6,300 per gram.

According to GoodReturns, on the morning of December 21, the price of 22-carat gold was Rs 57,750 for 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 63,000 for the same quantity. Additionally, silver was reported at Rs 79,200 per kilogram.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,750 and 24-carat gold is at Rs 63,000.

Read Also
Opening Bell: Markets Open In Red on December 21, Sensex At 70,036.94 & Nifty Below 21,100
article-image

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,900 and Rs 58,350, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 63,150 and Rs 63,650 respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 78,500.

In Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala the price is at Rs 80,700.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Green On December 21; Sensex At 70,865.10, Nifty Above 21,200

Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Green On December 21; Sensex At 70,865.10, Nifty Above 21,200

Retail Inflation Surges To 7.37% For Farm Workers & 7.13% For Rural Labourers In November

Retail Inflation Surges To 7.37% For Farm Workers & 7.13% For Rural Labourers In November

SBI Cards And Payment Services Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

SBI Cards And Payment Services Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

IT Recruitment Poland By Sowelo - Helping To Expand Your Services In Poland

IT Recruitment Poland By Sowelo - Helping To Expand Your Services In Poland

Inox India Shares Debut With Nearly 44% Premium

Inox India Shares Debut With Nearly 44% Premium