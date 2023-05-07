Gold, silver prices fall on May 7; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Agencies

Gold and silver prices fell on the Multi Commodity Exchange on Friday after gaining for three consecutive days.

The June Gold futures on Friday was down by Rs 857 at Rs 60,636 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in July were at Rs 77,016 per kilogram, with a drop of Rs 1,022.

The price of gold and silver on May 7 was at Rs 56,500 per 10 grams and Rs 77,770 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,500 and 24-carat gold at Rs 61,640.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,650, Rs 56,550, and Rs 56,920, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 61,790, Rs 61,690, and Rs 62,090, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 77,700.

In Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 82,400.