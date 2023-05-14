 Gold, silver prices fall on May 14; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
Gold, silver prices fall on May 14; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

The price of gold and silver on May 14 was at Rs 56,650 per 10 grams and Rs 74,800 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 14, 2023, 10:34 AM IST
Gold, silver prices fall on May 14; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver prices continue to fall on Friday for the third consecutive session on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

However, the June Gold futures on Friday closed higher with a jump of Rs 6 at Rs 60,898 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in July were at Rs 73,100 per kilogram, with a fall of Rs 708.

The price of gold and silver on May 14 was at Rs 56,650 per 10 grams and Rs 74,800 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,650 and 24-carat gold at Rs 61,800.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,800, Rs 56,700, and Rs 57,150, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 61,950, Rs 61,850, and Rs 62,350, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 74,800.

In Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 78,500.

