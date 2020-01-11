Gold, silver prices continue to fall amid muted international trend

On Friday, Gold prices fell to Rs 39,760 per 10 gram amid muted international trend and a stronger rupee.

According to the prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, on January 10 the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 39,760 while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 39,601. Silver prices also saw a drop to Rs 46,180 per kg from Rs 46,375 per kg.

Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:

999- Rs 39,760/-

995 - Rs 39,601/-

916 - Rs 36,420/-

750 - Rs 29,820/-

585 - Rs 23,260/-

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for delivery in February fell by Rs 182, or 0.46 per cent, to Rs 39,648 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,857 lots. The yellow metal for April delivery fell by Rs 178, or 0.45 per cent, to Rs 38,822 per 10 gram in 207 lots.

Concerns over US-Iran standoff eased further after US lawmakers introduced a resolution on Thursday aimed at reining in President Donald Trump's ability to take military action against Iran, as per marketmen. Analysts attributed the fall in prices to trimming of positions by investors, tracking a weak trend in global market. Globally, gold was trading 0.42 per cent lower at USD 1,547.80 an ounce in New York.

(Inputs from Agencies)