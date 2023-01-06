Gold prices rise, silver unchanged in early trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The price of gold rose by Rs 210 on Friday, with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 55,960. Silver prices, on the other hand, remained unchanged from yesterday's close. The silver metal was selling at Rs 72,000 per kg.

The price of 22-carat gold rose by Rs 200 from yesterday's close to Rs 51,300, according to the GoodReturns website.

Citywide breakdown

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 55,960 and Rs 51,300, respectively.

In Delhi, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 56,110 and Rs 51,450, respectively. In Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 57,030 and Rs 52,280, respectively.

US gold prices were little changed on Friday as cautious investors positioned themselves for key jobs data, but the safe-haven bullion was still bound for a third straight weekly gain.



Spot gold held its ground at $1,833.36 per ounce, as of 0035 GMT. For the week so far, it is up about 0.5 per cent.

US gold futures inched 0.2 per cent lower at $1,837.40.



In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, 1 kg of silver was trading at Rs 72,000, while in Chennai it was selling at Rs 74,000.

Spot silver held steady at $23.22, while platinum lost 0.2 per cent to $1,056.16 and palladium fell 0.4 per cent to $1,737.59.