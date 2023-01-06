Opening Bell: Sensex opens 77 points higher, Nifty below 18000

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the indices open with mixed cues, with the Sensex higher and the Nifty below 18000.

The Sensex was up 77.23 points or 0.13% at 60430.50 and the Nifty was up 24.60 points or 0.14% at 18016.80.

About 1,205 shares advanced, 679 shares declined, and 115 shares were unchanged.

Hindalco, Asian Paints, Reliance, Tata Steel, and SBI Life were the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were Bajaj Finserv, TCS, ICICI Bank IndusInd Bank, and Infosys.