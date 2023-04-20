 Gold prices rise marginally ahead of Akshaya Tritiya to hit Rs 61,150 for 10 grams
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold prices rise marginally ahead of Akshaya Tritiya to hit Rs 61,150 for 10 grams

Gold prices rise marginally ahead of Akshaya Tritiya to hit Rs 61,150 for 10 grams

After hitting record levels, the yellow metal had hit lowest levels in two weeks, but has made marginal gains ahead of festivities.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 10:41 AM IST
article-image
Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

A recession looming on the horizon, multiple banks jostled by crisis and caution ahead of further rate hikes, have left investors looking for safe investment options. Among tangible assets, gold has continued to retain its glitter as a hedge against volatility, and remains connected to tradition for Indian investors.

Read Also
Gold, silver prices fall on April 19; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
article-image

Gold makes small gains

  • After hitting record levels, the yellow metal had hit lowest levels in two weeks, but has made marginal gains ahead of festivities.

  • Days before Akshaya Tritiya, which is considered as an auspicious occasion to buy gold, prices of the precious metal have inched up by Rs 200 to hit Rs 56,050 for 10 grams of 22 carat.

  • As for 24 carat gold, the rates have jumped to Rs 61,150 per 10 grams, with prices varying across cities.

Read Also
Indore Commodities Buzz of April 19: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know
article-image

Prices vary across the country

  • Chennai's markets have the costliest gold at Rs 61,800 for 24 carat quality, followed by Delhi at Rs 61,310.

  • People of Bengaluru can buy 10 grams of the yellow metal for Rs 61,200, while the rates are at 61,150 for Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.

  • India's second most sought-after precious metal Silver is worth Rs 776 for 10 grams in Mumbai and Delhi, while buyers in Bengaluru and Chennai can get it for Rs 810.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rupee gains strength against US dollar, climbs 9 paise to hit 82.16

Rupee gains strength against US dollar, climbs 9 paise to hit 82.16

Gold prices rise marginally ahead of Akshaya Tritiya to hit Rs 61,150 for 10 grams

Gold prices rise marginally ahead of Akshaya Tritiya to hit Rs 61,150 for 10 grams

Apple Delhi store launch: Tim Cook greets loyal customers, signs portraits, iPod and memorabilia

Apple Delhi store launch: Tim Cook greets loyal customers, signs portraits, iPod and memorabilia

Markets flat with Sensex up 50 points at 59,618 and Nifty just above 17,600

Markets flat with Sensex up 50 points at 59,618 and Nifty just above 17,600

Rediffusion Brand Solutions launches Ladyfinger, India's first all-women agency

Rediffusion Brand Solutions launches Ladyfinger, India's first all-women agency