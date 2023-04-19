 Gold, silver prices fall on April 19; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
The price of gold and silver on April 19 was at Rs 55,840 per 10 grams and Rs 77,400 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

article-image
Gold and silver prices fall on the Multi Commodity Exchange on Wednesday.

The June Gold futures on Monday was down by Rs 68 at Rs 60,465 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in May were at Rs 74,936 per kilogram, down by Rs 35.

Gold Prices

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,840 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,910.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,990, Rs 55,890, and Rs 56,440, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 61,060, Rs 60,960, and Rs 61,590, respectively.

Silver prices

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 77,600.

In Chennai and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 81,000.

In Bengaluru the cost of 1 kg silver went down to Rs 77,400.

