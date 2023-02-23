Gold prices remain unchanged and silver rises in early trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold prices remained unchanged from yesterday's close during Thursday's early trade, with 10 grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 56,730. Silver prices, on the other hand, went up by Rs 300 to Rs 68,800 per kg.

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold also remained unchanged to trade at Rs 52,000, according to the GoodReturns website.

Citywide breakdown

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold are trading at Rs 52,000, and Rs 56,730, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 52,150, Rs 52,050, and Rs 52,750, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 56,880, Rs 56,780, and Rs 57,550, respectively.

Spot gold was down 0.5% at $1,825.60 per ounce at 19:30 GMT.

Among other precious metals, spot silver fell 1.6% to $21.48 per ounce and platinum gained 0.4% to $946.44.

In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 68,800.

In Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 72,000.

