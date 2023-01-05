e-Paper Get App
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold rose by Rs 150 to Rs 51,100

Thursday, January 05, 2023
article-image
Gold prices increases, silver remains unchanged in early trade | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Gold prices increases by Rs 170, from yesterday's close, during Thursday's early trade with ten grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 55,750.

On the other hand, silver prices remained unchanged from yesterday's close with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 72,000.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold rose by Rs 150 to Rs 51,100, according to the GoodReturns website.

Citywide breakdown

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 51,100.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Chennai, and Bangalore is Rs 51,250, Rs 52,380, and Rs 51,150, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,750.

US gold prices ticked higher on Thursday, aided by a softer dollar, while market participants braced for US jobs data that could influence the Federal Reserve's policy trajectory.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $1,856.11 per ounce, as of 0302 GMT, after hitting a near seven-month high in the previous session. US gold futures also edged 0.1 per cent higher at $1,861.20.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Chennai, and Bangalore is Rs 55,900, Rs 57,140, and Rs 55,800, respectively.

Spot silver was flat at $23.74, while platinum gained 0.2 per cent to $1,080.88 and palladium rose 0.3 per cent to $1,793.38.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi is at par with the price of silver in Mumbai and Kolkata, at Rs 72,000.The price of 1 kg of silver in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai is Rs 75,500.

