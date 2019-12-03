Gold prices fall sharply today amid trade war fears

Gold futures on Tuesday were trading flat after US President Donald Trump said that he will reinstate tariffs on the United States steel and aluminium imports from Brazil and Argentina.

According to Money Control, Gold February futures were trading with a negative bias, down 0.18 percent at Rs 37,879 per 10 gram at 10:00 hours IST on December 3.

On Monday, Gold fell by Rs 161 to Rs 38,718 per 10 gram in the national capital on selling in international market and weak demand, according to HDFC Securities. On Saturday, the precious metal had closed at Rs 38,879 per 10 gram.

Silver prices also declined Rs 425 to Rs 45,730 per kg from Rs 46,155 per kg in the previous trade. In the international market, both gold and silver were trading lower at USD 1,456 per ounce and USD 16.84 per ounce, respectively.