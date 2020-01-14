Gold prices fall for second consecutive day

On Monday, gold prices fell to Rs 39,757 as riskier assets continued to gain traction and allowed traders to continue to take profits.

According to the prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, on January 13 the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 39,757 while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 39,598. Silver prices also saw a drop to Rs 46,265 per kg from Rs 46,370 per kg.

Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:

999- Rs 39,757/-

995 - Rs 39,598/-

916 - Rs 36,417/-

750 - Rs 29,818/-

585 - Rs 23,258/-

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for delivery in February fell by Rs 171, or 0.43 per cent, to Rs 39,700 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 2,145 lots. The yellow metal for April delivery fell by Rs 232, or 0.58 per cent, to Rs 39,822 per 10 gram in 441 lots. Analysts attributed the fall in prices to trimming of positions by investors tracking a weak trend in global market. Globally, gold was trading 0.30 per cent lower at USD 1,555.40 an ounce in New York.

(Inputs from PTI)