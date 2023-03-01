Gold price rises, silver remains unchanged in early trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold prices rose by Rs 100 in Wednesday's early trade, with 10 grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 56,120. While silver remained unchanged, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 66,800.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold went up by Rs 100 to Rs 51,450, according to the GoodReturns website.

Citywide breakdown

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold are trading at Rs 51,450, and Rs 56,120, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 51,600, Rs 51,500, and Rs 52,070, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 56,270, Rs 56,170, and Rs 56,120, respectively.

US Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday as the dollar ticked up, while investors braced for more interest rate hikes amid stubbornly high inflation.

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $1,824.06 per ounce, as of 0047 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.3 per cent to $1,831.30.

The dollar index rose 0.1 per cent, making bullion more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 66,800.

In Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 69,200.