e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold price rises, silver remains unchanged in early trade

Gold price rises, silver remains unchanged in early trade

In Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold are trading at Rs 51,450, and Rs 56,120, respectively

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 01, 2023, 11:02 AM IST
article-image
Gold price rises, silver remains unchanged in early trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold prices rose by Rs 100 in Wednesday's early trade, with 10 grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 56,120. While silver remained unchanged, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 66,800.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold went up by Rs 100 to Rs 51,450, according to the GoodReturns website. 

Citywide breakdown

In MumbaiKolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold are trading at Rs 51,450, and Rs 56,120, respectively.

In DelhiBengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 51,600, Rs 51,500, and Rs 52,070, respectively.

In DelhiBengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 56,270, Rs 56,170, and Rs 56,120, respectively.

Read Also
Opening Bell: Indices open higher; Sensex up 230 points, Nifty at 17372
article-image

US Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday as the dollar ticked up, while investors braced for more interest rate hikes amid stubbornly high inflation.

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $1,824.06 per ounce, as of 0047 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.3 per cent to $1,831.30.

The dollar index rose 0.1 per cent, making bullion more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

In DelhiMumbai, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 66,800.

In BengaluruChennai, and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 69,200.

Read Also
Rupee rises 22 paise to 82.36 against dollar in early trade
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Infosys collaborates with Motherhood Hospitals to foster learning in healthcare

Infosys collaborates with Motherhood Hospitals to foster learning in healthcare

Gold price rises, silver remains unchanged in early trade

Gold price rises, silver remains unchanged in early trade

ATF price cut by 4%; cooking gas price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder

ATF price cut by 4%; cooking gas price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder

Rupee rises 22 paise to 82.36 against dollar in early trade

Rupee rises 22 paise to 82.36 against dollar in early trade

Global economic growth will continue to slow in 2023: Moody's

Global economic growth will continue to slow in 2023: Moody's