Opening Bell: Indices open higher; Sensex up 230 points, Nifty at 17372

Today, the benchmark indices opened higher, with Nifty at 17372.

The Sensex was up 230.41 points or 0.39% at 59192.53, and the Nifty was up 68.80 points or 0.40% at 17372.80.

About 1,217 shares have advanced, 634 shares declined, and 104 shares were unchanged.

Adani Enterprises, Hindalco, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, and M&M were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were Apollo Hospitals, Britannia, HDFC Life, Tata Consumer, and SBI Life Insurance.

