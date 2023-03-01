e-Paper Get App
Opening Bell: Indices open higher; Sensex up 230 points, Nifty at 17372

Adani Enterprises, Hindalco, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, and M&M were among the major gainers on Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 01, 2023, 09:28 AM IST
article-image
Opening Bell: Indices open higher; Sensex up 230 points, Nifty at 17372 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices opened higher, with Nifty at 17372.

The Sensex was up 230.41 points or 0.39% at 59192.53, and the Nifty was up 68.80 points or 0.40% at 17372.80.

About 1,217 shares have advanced, 634 shares declined, and 104 shares were unchanged.

Adani Enterprises, Hindalco, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, and M&M were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were Apollo Hospitals, Britannia, HDFC Life, Tata Consumer, and SBI Life Insurance.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE

