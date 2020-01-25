Gold price falls to Rs 40,157 per 10 gms, silver rate rises

On Friday, gold price fell to Rs 40,157 per 10 gms after gaining Rs 143 at Rs.40,166 per 10 gms in the opening session.

According to prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, on January 24 the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 40,157 while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 39,996. Silver price rose by Rs 325 to Rs 46,145 per kg from its closing on January 23.

Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:

999- Rs 40,157/-

995 - Rs 39,996/-

916 - Rs 36,784/-

750 - Rs 30,118/-

585 - Rs 23,492/-

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for delivery in February fell by Rs 242, or 0.60 per cent, to Rs 40,041 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 2,627 lots. The yellow metal for April delivery slumped Rs 235, or 0.58 per cent, to Rs 40,149 per 10 gram in 397 lots. Analysts said subdued overseas cues influenced sentiments. Globally, gold was trading 0.33 per cent lower at USD 1,560.30 an ounce in New York.

(Inputs from PTI)