Gold imports rise multi-fold to $7.9 bn in Apr-Jun; silver buying down 94%

Gold imports, which have a bearing on the country's current account deficit, jumped multi-fold to USD 7.9 billion (Rs 58,572.99 crore) during the April-June 2021 quarter due to low base effect in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from the Commerce Ministry.

Imports of the yellow metal had plunged to USD 688 million (Rs 5,208.41 crore) in the corresponding period last year, the data showed.

Silver imports, however, dipped by 93.7 per cent to USD 39.4 million.