 Gold Futures Slip ₹176 To ₹1,19,470 Per 10 Grams, Silver Rebounds, Investors Remain Cautious Ahead Of US Federal Reserve's Monetary Policy Decision
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold Futures Slip ₹176 To ₹1,19,470 Per 10 Grams, Silver Rebounds, Investors Remain Cautious Ahead Of US Federal Reserve's Monetary Policy Decision

Gold Futures Slip ₹176 To ₹1,19,470 Per 10 Grams, Silver Rebounds, Investors Remain Cautious Ahead Of US Federal Reserve's Monetary Policy Decision

Extending the losses for the fourth straight session, gold futures for December delivery fell by Rs 176, or 0.15 per cent, to Rs 1,19,470 per 10 grams, in a business turnover of 13,116 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 12:51 PM IST
article-image
File image |

New Delhi: Gold futures slipped Rs 176 to Rs 1,19,470 per 10 grams on Wednesday, as investors remained cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision later in the day.Extending the losses for the fourth straight session, gold futures for December delivery fell by Rs 176, or 0.15 per cent, to Rs 1,19,470 per 10 grams, in a business turnover of 13,116 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

However, silver futures staged a rebound on value buying. The white metal for December delivery rose by Rs 451, or 0.31 per cent, to Rs 1,44,793 per kilogram in 20,331 lots.Globally, Comex gold futures for December delivery were trading lower by USD 15.9, or 0.4 per cent, at USD 3,967.2 per ounce, marking their fourth consecutive day of decline.

Read Also
RBI's Gold Reserve Hikes 25.45 To 880 Metric Tonnes In The Last 12 Months
article-image

"Gold prices traded around USD 3,970 per ounce on Wednesday, as the attention turned to the Federal Reserve's (Fed) expected rate cut later in the day," Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said.He added that traders are also watching for signals from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on the future path of monetary policy, with markets already pricing in another rate reduction in December.

Read Also
Global Private Equity Investment Hit $1.5 Trillion Despite Slowdown In Deal Activity
article-image

"Investors continued to monitor progress toward a potential US'?China trade breakthrough that could further dampen safe-haven demand, Trivedi said.Comex silver futures for December delivery rose by 0.32 per cent to USD 47.47 an ounce.Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to finalise a framework agreement aimed at halting further US tariff increases and easing China's restrictions on rare earth exports.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Appeals To Prahar Janshakti Party Leader Bachchu Kadu To Discuss Farmers’ Issues, Avoid Disruptive Agitations
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Appeals To Prahar Janshakti Party Leader Bachchu Kadu To Discuss Farmers’ Issues, Avoid Disruptive Agitations
ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Sharma Enters Record Books After Dethroning Shubman Gill From Top Spot
ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Sharma Enters Record Books After Dethroning Shubman Gill From Top Spot
DCM Shriram Shares Jump 6% On Strong Q2 Results, Net Profit Surges 151% YoY To ₹158 Crore
DCM Shriram Shares Jump 6% On Strong Q2 Results, Net Profit Surges 151% YoY To ₹158 Crore
Bihar Elections 2025: ‘Narendra Modi Is PM, Nitish Kumar CM,’ says Amit Shah In Strong ‘No Seat Vacant’ Message At Poll Rally – VIDEO
Bihar Elections 2025: ‘Narendra Modi Is PM, Nitish Kumar CM,’ says Amit Shah In Strong ‘No Seat Vacant’ Message At Poll Rally – VIDEO

Despite the weakness, Jigar Trivedi noted that the precious metal remains on track for a third monthly gain and is up roughly 50 per cent this year, supported by economic and geopolitical uncertainties, strong central bank buying, and concerns over currency debasement.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

DCM Shriram Shares Jump 6% On Strong Q2 Results, Net Profit Surges 151% YoY To ₹158 Crore

DCM Shriram Shares Jump 6% On Strong Q2 Results, Net Profit Surges 151% YoY To ₹158 Crore

Indian Textile & Shrimp Exporters' Shares Surge After US President Donald Trump Commented About...

Indian Textile & Shrimp Exporters' Shares Surge After US President Donald Trump Commented About...

SAIL Shares Jump 7% To Fresh 52-Week High, Investors Eye Q2 Earnings Amid Weak Profit Outlook

SAIL Shares Jump 7% To Fresh 52-Week High, Investors Eye Q2 Earnings Amid Weak Profit Outlook

UPI Continues To Dominate India's Digital Payments Landscape, Transactions Surge 35% To Reach 106.36...

UPI Continues To Dominate India's Digital Payments Landscape, Transactions Surge 35% To Reach 106.36...

Tata Sierra 2025 Launch Date Revealed! How Much Will It Cost On Road In Mumbai? Find Out Features,...

Tata Sierra 2025 Launch Date Revealed! How Much Will It Cost On Road In Mumbai? Find Out Features,...