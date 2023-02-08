Gold and silver prices surge in early trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold prices rose by Rs 110 during Wednesday's early trade, with 10 grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 57,550. Silver prices also surged by Rs 100, with 1 kg of silver selling at Rs 71,400.

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold went up by Rs 100 to Rs 52,750, according to the GoodReturns website.

Citywide breakdown

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, the price of ten grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold is Rs 52,750 and Rs 57,550, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 52,900, Rs 52,800, and Rs 53,730, respectively.

While the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 57,700, Rs 57,600, and Rs 58,620, respectively.





US Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $1,876.14 per ounce, as of 0058 GMT. US gold futures firmed 0.2 per cent to $1,887.90.



Spot silver rose 0.4 per cent to $22.27 per ounce, platinum was 0.4 per cent higher at $977.40 and palladium fell 0.2 per cent to $1,642.24.

In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 71,400.

In Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 74,000.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)