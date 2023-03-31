 Gold and silver prices go up in early trade
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold and silver prices go up in early trade

Gold and silver prices go up in early trade

In Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold are trading at Rs 55,000, and Rs 60,000, respectively

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
article-image
Gold and silver prices go up in early trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold prices increased by Rs 330 from last close during Tuesday's early trade, with 10 grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 60,000. Silver prices also went up by Rs 700 with 1 kg selling at Rs 74,000.

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold dropped by Rs 300 to Rs 55,000, according to the GoodReturns website.

Citywide breakdown

In MumbaiKolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold are trading at Rs 55,000, and Rs 60,000, respectively.

In DelhiBengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,150, Rs 55,050, and Rs 55,900, respectively.

In DelhiBengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,150, Rs 60,050, and Rs 60,980, respectively.

Read Also
Opening Bell: Indices open positive; Sensex up 584 points, Nifty above 17200
article-image

Spot gold was trading 0.2 per cent lower at $1,970.79 per ounce, as of 0050 GMT, after rising 1% on Tuesday. US gold futures eased 0.1 per cent to $1,972.30.

Spot silver rose 0.3 per cent to $23.33 per ounce, while platinum was flat at $962.96 and palladium was also listless at $1,419.39.

In DelhiMumbai, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 74,000.

In BengaluruChennai, and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 77,500.

Read Also
Rupee rises by 24 paise to 82.10 against dollar on FII flows in early trade
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Coal India Ltd tops FY’23 output target; OBR at record high

Coal India Ltd tops FY’23 output target; OBR at record high

Nykaa wins a Bronze award at the 8th Asia Integrated Reporting Awards for Best Integrated Report

Nykaa wins a Bronze award at the 8th Asia Integrated Reporting Awards for Best Integrated Report

Indore now connected to 24 cities including Sharjah, Dubai: Jyotiraditya M Scindia

Indore now connected to 24 cities including Sharjah, Dubai: Jyotiraditya M Scindia

IIFL Finance Ltd announces allotment of 30 NCDs of face value of ₹1 cr each

IIFL Finance Ltd announces allotment of 30 NCDs of face value of ₹1 cr each

Gold and silver prices go up in early trade

Gold and silver prices go up in early trade