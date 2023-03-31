Gold and silver prices go up in early trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold prices increased by Rs 330 from last close during Tuesday's early trade, with 10 grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 60,000. Silver prices also went up by Rs 700 with 1 kg selling at Rs 74,000.

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold dropped by Rs 300 to Rs 55,000, according to the GoodReturns website.

Citywide breakdown

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold are trading at Rs 55,000, and Rs 60,000, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,150, Rs 55,050, and Rs 55,900, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,150, Rs 60,050, and Rs 60,980, respectively.

Spot gold was trading 0.2 per cent lower at $1,970.79 per ounce, as of 0050 GMT, after rising 1% on Tuesday. US gold futures eased 0.1 per cent to $1,972.30.

Spot silver rose 0.3 per cent to $23.33 per ounce, while platinum was flat at $962.96 and palladium was also listless at $1,419.39.

In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 74,000.

In Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 77,500.



Read Also Rupee rises by 24 paise to 82.10 against dollar on FII flows in early trade