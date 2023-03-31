Opening Bell: Indices open positive; Sensex up 584 points, Nifty above 17200

Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today the benchmark indices opened higher with Nifty above 17200.

The Sensex was up 584.79 points or 1.01% at 58,544.88, and the Nifty was up 161.70 points or 0.95% at 17,242.40. About 1532 shares advanced, 439 shares declined, and 148 shares unchanged.

Adani Enterprises, Nestle India, Reliance Industries, Adani Ports and HCL Technologies were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Coal India, Asian Paints, ITC, Divis Labs and SBI Life Insurance.