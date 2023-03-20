 Gold and silver prices down in early trade
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold and silver prices down in early trade

Gold and silver prices down in early trade

In Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold are trading at Rs 54,800, and Rs 59,780, respectively

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 11:53 AM IST
article-image
Gold and silver prices down in early trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The safe-haven attractiveness of gold was diminished by an increase in risk aversion on Monday in the international markets as a result of Swiss lender UBS's agreement to acquire rival Credit Suisse as part of a rescue drive to control a banking crisis and stabilise the world's financial markets.

Gold prices dropped by Rs 540 from Saturday's close during Monday's early trade, with 10 grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 59,780. Silver prices also fell by Rs 300 with 1kg selling at Rs 71,800.

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold also remained unchanged with the yellow metal trading at Rs 54,800, according to the GoodReturns website. 

Citywide breakdown

In MumbaiKolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold are trading at Rs 54,800, and Rs 59,780, respectively.

In DelhiBengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,950, Rs 54,850, and Rs 55,600, respectively.

In DelhiBengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 59,930, Rs 59,830, and Rs 60,650, respectively.

Read Also
Opening Bell: Indices open lower; Sensex down 349 points, Nifty below 17000
article-image

Spot gold was down 1% at $1,969.14 per ounce, as of 01:05 GMT, after earlier in the day reaching its highest level since April 2022. U.S. gold futures increased by 0.2% to $1,977.60.

Spot silver gained 0.71% to $22.49 per ounce, platinum shed 0.72% to $968 and palladium fell 0.15% to $1,343.

In DelhiMumbai, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 71,800.

In BengaluruChennai, and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 74,000.

At 9.56 am, the price of gold on the Multi Commodities Exchange (MCX) was down 0.02 % to Rs 59,372 for 10 grammes, while the price of silver down 0.19 % to Rs 68,372 for a kilogramme.

Read Also
Petrol, diesel prices, Mar 20: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Paras Defence wins ₹640 mln order for Saras MK-2 aircraft

Paras Defence wins ₹640 mln order for Saras MK-2 aircraft

Gold and silver prices down in early trade

Gold and silver prices down in early trade

Jindal Steel gets India’s First BIS licence to manufacture Fire Resistant Steel

Jindal Steel gets India’s First BIS licence to manufacture Fire Resistant Steel

GMR Airports Infrastructure to merge with GIL

GMR Airports Infrastructure to merge with GIL

Novamax Ruling Market With Vision to Stand on Clients' Expectations at Every Step of Their Journey

Novamax Ruling Market With Vision to Stand on Clients' Expectations at Every Step of Their Journey