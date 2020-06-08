Going digital amid coronavirus outbreak: Hero MotoCorp launches integrated online sales platform

Hero MotoCorp, the country's largest two-wheeler maker, on Monday launched an integrated online sales platform, eSHOP, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The platform enables a seamless buying experience, which is completely digital.

All the purchase-related information and actions are built into the system, allowing customers to purchase their preferred motorcycle or scooter directly from the company website, in an easy and transparent manner, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.