Godrej Properties sells 870 homes worth nearly 435 cr in a new launch in Ahmedabad

Godrej Properties Ltd. (GPL), real estate developers, on Thursday, announced that it has sold over 1 million square feet of area at the launch of a new phase, Celeste, in its township, Godrej Garden City, Ahmedabad. The company has sold 870 homes with a booking value of approximately INR 435 crore since Celeste was launched in October 2022.

Covering ~2.3 hectares, Celeste includes 8 towers and offers homes and retail outlets of various configurations. As part of the integrated offering, this phase comes with a wide range of state-of-the-art amenities covering social, health, and leisure requirements across age groups, facilitating a holistic and enhanced lifestyle for its residents.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “We are happy with the overwhelming response received for Celeste at Godrej Garden City, Ahmedabad. The customer’s confidence is a reflection of the increasing demand for sustainable integrated developments by reputed developers. Ahmedabad is an important market for us and we will aim to build an outstanding residential community that creates long-term value for its residents."

Launched in October 2010, Godrej Garden city, (GGC) is a sustainable township project, located just off SG Highway in the heart of Ahmedabad (i.e. in the Jagatpur area). The township is within Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) limits and offers good infrastructure and connectivity along with lush greenery and best-in-class amenities including 100+ retail outlets, education and healthcare centres. The master plan has been created by world-renowned architects Skidmore, Owings, and Merrill (SOM), who have also designed numerous landmark projects across the globe such as the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

On Thursday at 3:07 pm IST, the share prices of Godrej Properties Limited were at Rs 1,211.55, down by 0.12 per cent.