Godrej Consumers see high double-digit sales growth in Oct-Dec

Godrej Consumer Products on Thursday announced that despite the slow growth post the festive season the company expects to deliver double-digit sales growth and single-digit volume growth, through an exchange filing. The company is also expecting sequential improvement in the quarterly numbers for sales and volume.

The company said in its exchange filing that "the growth is broad based and will be led by around double-digit sales growth in both home and personal care."

The Indonesian business of the company has also gradually recovered in performance, with constant currency sales decline in low single digits. The sales growth for Godrej Africa, Middle East and USA has been steady, with double-digit sales growth in constant currency terms.

Godrej Consumer Products, with flattish volumes, expects to deliver double-digit sales growth in INR at a consolidated level.

In September, the company reported a net profit of Rs 3.6 billion and a revenue of Rs 33.9 billion, while the volumes went down by 5 per cent.

On Thursday at 2:47 pm IST, the shares of Godrej Consumer Products Limited were at Rs 911.85, up by 2.60 per cent.