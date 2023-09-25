Godrej Properties Sells 670 Homes Worth ₹2,000 Cr In New Project In Noida | Godrej Properties

Godrej Properties Limited, a leading real estate developers, on Monday through an exchange filing announced that it has sold approximately 670 homes worth over INR 2,000 crore in its project, Godrej Tropical Isle, located in Sector 146, Noida. This is Godrej Properties' most successful ever launch in terms of the value and volume of sales achieved. The project was launched in August 2023 within nine months of the purchase of land through an e-auction conducted by Noida Authority in November 2022.

Sector 146 is a prominent upcoming residential corridor in Noida. It provides access to high-quality social infrastructure and is in close proximity to commercial infrastructure like - Noida SEZ, entertainment hubs, Film City, etc. The area provides good connectivity to Indira Gandhi International Airport and the upcoming Jewar Airport, as well as to the metro station and the three major expressways - Noida- Greater Noida Expressway, Yamuna Expressway, and the upcoming FNG Expressway.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “We are delighted with the response to our project, Godrej Tropical Isle. We’d like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank our customers who have reposed their faith in Godrej Properties. We will do our best to ensure that Godrej Tropical Isle offers its residents an outstanding living experience. Noida is an extremely important market for Godrej Properties and we will look to further strengthen our presence in the years ahead.”

