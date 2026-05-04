Godrej Properties Reports ₹5,921 Crore QIP Utilisation With No Deviations

Godrej Properties reported that it has utilized proceeds from its Qualified Institutional Placement in line with stated objectives for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. |

Mumbai: Godrej Properties’ latest monitoring report offers a detailed snapshot of how it is deploying one of its largest recent fundraises.

Confirms Complaint Fund Use

Godrej Properties Limited has confirmed that there has been no deviation in the utilization of proceeds raised through its Qualified Institutional Placement. The monitoring agency, ICRA Limited, stated that the funds have been used strictly in line with the stated objectives. This reinforces adherence to regulatory requirements and ensures transparency for investors tracking capital deployment.

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Tracks Large Capital Deployment

The company had raised Rs 6,000 crore through the issue, with actual net proceeds revised to Rs 5,921 crore due to lower-than-expected issue-related expenses, as detailed on page 3. Of this, Rs 5,300 crore has been earmarked for the acquisition of land and development rights, forming the core of its expansion strategy, while Rs 621 crore is allocated for general corporate purposes.

Shows Steady Utilization Progress

As of the quarter end, Rs 4,434.351 crore has been utilized, including Rs 224.773 crore deployed during the quarter, as shown in the progress table on page 6. A balance of Rs 1,486.649 crore remains unutilized. Notably, Rs 865.649 crore is yet to be deployed toward land acquisition, indicating ongoing pipeline activity. The company also recorded adjustments such as the refund of an earlier deposit, which increased unutilized funds.

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Invests Surplus Efficiently

Pending deployment, unutilized proceeds totaling Rs 1,643.414 crore have been invested across multiple liquid and low-duration mutual funds, including instruments from SBI, HDFC, and ICICI Prudential, as seen in the table on pages 7 and 8. These investments generated earnings of Rs 104.997 crore during the period, with returns largely ranging between 5 percent and 7 percent, helping optimize idle capital.

Maintains Execution Timeline

The company remains on track to utilize funds for its intended purposes by March 31, 2028, with no delays reported in implementation. Both land acquisition and corporate usage plans are progressing as scheduled, indicating disciplined execution against long-term strategic goals. The report highlights Godrej Properties’ structured approach to capital deployment, balancing active investment in growth assets with prudent management of unutilized funds.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the provided monitoring agency report and does not constitute investment advice or independent verification of the company’s disclosures.