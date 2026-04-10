Godrej Properties Reports ₹7,830 Crore Operating Cash Flow Alongside Record FY2026 Bookings

Godrej Properties Limited reported its highest-ever operational performance in FY2026, with booking value rising 16 percent year-on-year to Rs 34,171 crore. |

Mumbai: India’s residential real estate market is seeing sustained momentum, and Godrej Properties has ridden that wave to deliver its strongest financial year yet, setting new benchmarks across bookings, collections, and project additions.

Godrej Properties achieved its highest-ever booking value of Rs 34,171 crore in FY2026, marking a 16 percent increase over the previous year. The company sold 17,515 units covering 27 million square feet, reflecting steady demand across major housing markets. This performance also extended a nine-year streak of continuous booking growth, underlining consistent execution and market positioning.

The company’s sales remained geographically diversified, with Mumbai Metropolitan Region contributing Rs 10,313 crore, followed by Bengaluru at Rs 8,802 crore and NCR at Rs 7,410 crore. Notably, the South Zone and Mumbai Zone each crossed Rs 11,000 crore in bookings for the first time. Additionally, 11 projects across six cities individually generated over Rs 1,000 crore, highlighting strong project-level performance.

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Collections for the year rose 17 percent to Rs 19,965 crore, while operating cash flow grew 5 percent to Rs 7,830 crore. Quarterly performance was particularly strong, with Q4 collections hitting Rs 7,947 crore and operating cash flow reaching Rs 4,631 crore. Increased construction activity, reflected in a 62 percent rise in direct construction spend, supported project execution and revenue realization.

FY2026 also marked the company’s best year for business development, with 18 new projects added, representing a saleable area of 33.32 million square feet. These additions carry an estimated booking value potential of Rs 42,100 crore—more than double the company’s initial guidance. Management indicated that this strong pipeline positions the company well for sustained growth in FY2027 and beyond.

Godrej Properties’ record-breaking performance reflects both robust housing demand and its ability to scale operations efficiently across markets. With a strong pipeline and improving cash flows, the company appears well placed to maintain its growth trajectory.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official press release filing and may contain forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties.