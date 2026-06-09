Godrej Properties Clocks ₹2,000 Crore Sales In Launch Week, Sells Over 1,000 Homes At Bengaluru’s Godrej Vanantara

Godrej Properties Reports Strong Launch Response. |

Mumbai: Godrej Properties Limited (GPL) has announced a strong response to the launch of its residential project, Godrej Vanantara, located off Bannerghatta Road in Bengaluru.

According to the company, the project generated home sales worth more than Rs 2,000 crore during its launch week. The Mumbai-based developer sold over 1,000 homes with a combined area of more than 1.8 million square feet.

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The project was launched in the first week of June 2026 and has emerged as one of the most successful residential launches in South Bengaluru in recent years.

Large Project With Significant Revenue Potential

Godrej Vanantara is one of the company’s largest residential developments in South India. The project has a developable potential of around 3.53 million square feet and an estimated revenue potential of nearly Rs 3,700 crore.

Spread across 36 acres, the development offers large open spaces, landscaped green areas, and a 65,000-square-foot clubhouse. The project also includes more than 50 lifestyle amenities designed to provide a modern and comfortable living experience for residents.

The company said the project follows a low-density planning model, allowing residents to enjoy more open spaces and community facilities.

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Bannerghatta Road Emerging As Key Residential Hub

Godrej Properties believes Bannerghatta Road is becoming one of South Bengaluru’s most attractive residential locations. The area is benefiting from upcoming metro connectivity, proximity to major employment centres, and rising demand for planned residential communities.

Commenting on the development, Gaurav Pandey, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Godrej Properties, said the strong response reflects changing customer preferences towards better-designed and more liveable homes. He added that the company remains focused on building customer-centric communities that meet evolving housing needs.

The strong launch performance further strengthens Godrej Properties’ position in India’s residential real estate market and highlights the continued demand for premium housing projects in Bengaluru.