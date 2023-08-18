Godrej Properties Appoints Sumeet Narang As Additional Director Of The Company | File

Godrej Properties on Friday announced that based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors, the company appointed Sumeet Narang as an Additional Director (Non – Executive, Independent Director) for a period of five years with effect from August 18, 2023, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Sumeet Narang will be a Non-Executive, Independent Director of the company.

Read Also Godrej Agrovet Consolidated Revenues From Operations At ₹2,510.2 Cr In Q1FY24

About Sumeet Narang

Sumeet Narang is the Founder of Samara Capital, an India focused investment firm with strong focus on growth buyouts. Prior to founding Samara Capital in late 2006, Sumeet briefly worked at Goldman Sachs, New York, in their Proprietary Investments Group.

From 2001-04, he worked with Citigroup India across various functions based out of Delhi and Hyderabad. He has also worked with the Fiat Group in Italy and India.

Godrej Properties shares

The shares of Godrej Properties on Friday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 1,521.25, down by 1.71 percent.

Read Also Godrej Consumer Products Signs MoU With Tamil Nadu Govt. To Set Up Manufacturing Plant

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)