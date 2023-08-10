Godrej Consumer Products Signs MoU With Tamil Nadu Govt. To Set Up Manufacturing Plant | Godrej

Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), a leading emerging markets FMCG company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State Government of Tamil Nadu, the company on Thursday announced through an exchange filing.

As a part of this MoU, GCPL will establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the state, making an investment of Rs 515 crore over the course of the next five years. The MOU was signed in presence of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin and Nisaba Godrej, Executive Chairperson, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL).

The upcoming manufacturing facility will be strategically located in Thiruporur Taluk, Chengalpattu District near Chennai, Tamil Nadu. This strategic choice guarantees access to crucial southern markets and facilitates meeting requirements in neighbouring regions.

The investment of Rs 515 crore over the next five years is in line with GCPL’s long-term strategy to actively participate in India's growth journey and our unwavering commitment to deliver affordable, best quality and innovative products to consumers. With the establishment of this facility, we will create over 400 job opportunities in Tamil Nadu. This facility aims to have an inclusive and gender balanced workforce. Our plan is to employ 50 percent of women for this facility along with 5 percent of employees from LGBTQ and people with disability (PWD) communities,” said Nisaba Godrej, Executive Chairperson, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL).

New plant to follow environmentally responsible practices

GCPL is committed to building a best-in-class innovative factory that will be Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) and Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Certified within the investment period. In line with Godrej’s commitment to sustainability, the new plant will follow environmentally responsible practices. It will utilize energy-efficient technologies, implement waste reduction strategies, equipped with solar roof panels, ZLD, and zero landfill practices. GCPL will adopt water conservation measures and rainwater harvesting to achieve a positive water balance.

Industry 4.0

Industry 4.0 is a process that integrates manufacturing technologies with IT advancements such as the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, machine learning, mixed reality, and 3D printing. This synergy accelerates processes and maximizes business efficiency. Embracing the principle of this process, the plant will feature a digitally connected shop floor allowing enhanced efficiency and resource optimization. The new plant is expected to significantly boost GCPL's production capabilities and contribute to the company's overall production capacity.

"We are delighted to announce the strategic partnership with Godrej Consumer Products for the establishment of their new plant with an investment of INR 515 crore in our state. This development holds great promise as it is set to have a positive impact on our local economy by generating employment opportunities and driving our state's industrial growth,” said Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M. K. Stalin.

“This stateof-the-art plant will play a pivotal role in accelerating our delivery times, optimizing inventory management, and significantly reducing overall costs. It will serve as a manufacturing hub for a wide range of our renowned brands and products, such as Cinthol,Godrej Expert Rich Crème, Godrej Selfie Shampoo Hair Colour, and Goodknight, bolstering our market presence further," said Sudhir Sitapati, MD & CEO, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL).

Godrej Consumer Products Limited shares

The shares of Godrej Consumer Products Limited on Thursday at 1:05 pm IST were at Rs 1,025.20, up by 0.64 percent.