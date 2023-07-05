Godrej Consumer Products Expected To Deliver Double Digit Sales Growth in Q1 | Godrej

Godrej Consumer products on Wednesday while giving business updates said it expects to deliver double-digit sales growth and high-single digit sales growth, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The company expects to deliver high-single digit volume growth, teens growth in constant currency terms translating to close to double-digit sales growth.

The company added, “Our quality of profits has seen sustained improvement, led by robust gross margin expansion and ongoing category development investments. This should translate to strong EBITDA growth.”

The company in the exchange filing said its organic business has continued to deliver robust performance with double-digit volume growth. The Home Care business saw a growth of double-digit volume growth and mid-single digit volume growth in Personal Care.

Godrej's sales growth

Sales growth was marginally higher than mid-single digit as the company passed on the benefits of lower input costs to the consumers. Sales growth including the inorganic is expected to be in high-single digits.

Read Also Godrej Consumer Products to acquire the FMCG business of Raymond Consumer Care

Godrej's International business

Godrej’s Indonesia business also delivered steady performance on the back of structural changes implemented last year. Constant currency sales is expected to grow in mid-teens.

The company also added, “Godrej Africa, USA, and Middle East (GAUM) continued to deliver consistent performance with constant currency sales growth in mid-teens. However, in INR terms, there was an adverse currency translation impact resulting in high-single digit sales growth.”

Godrej Acquisition

Godrej is also expecting to have an exceptional stamp duty expense on slump sale transactions of Park Avenue and KamaSutra brand acquisition.