Godrej Industries Invests ₹370 Crore In Godrej Investment, Boosts Wholly-Owned Subsidiary’s Capital Base

Godrej Industries Limited announced a further investment of ₹370 crore. |

Mumbai: Godrej Industries Limited (GIL) on Tuesday announced a further investment of approximately Rs 370 crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Godrej Investment Limited (GIVL). The company informed exchanges on 25 June 2026, that the transaction has been completed.

Wholly-Owned Subsidiary

GIVL was incorporated on 5 January 2026, and remains a wholly-owned subsidiary of Godrej Industries. The transaction falls within the definition of a related-party transaction but was conducted at arm’s length, according to the company.

Investment Details

Godrej Industries made the further investment in GIVL based on a valuation report. The cost of acquisition or price for the shares was approximately Rs 370 crore.

GIVL’s Financials

Godrej Investment Limited has a total paid-up share capital of Rs 42,09,930. For the financial year ended 31 March 2026, GIVL’s total consolidated income was Rs 2,477.72 crore.

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Business Focus

GIVL operates as an unregistered Core Investment Company. Its primary business involves holding equity shares of Godrej Capital Limited and Godrej Wealth & Asset Management Limited.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.