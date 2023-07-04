Godrej Industries Announces 50,319 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: Godrej (Representative)

Godrej Industries on Tuesday announced that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company, has approved the allotment of 50,319 equity shares to employee under Employee Stock Grant Scheme, 2011, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 1 each.

With this allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the company stands increased to Rs 33,66,88,576.

Godrej Industries Shares

The shares of Godrej on Tuesday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 510.10, up by 0.72 percent.

