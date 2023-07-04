 Godrej Industries Announces 50,319 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGodrej Industries Announces 50,319 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Godrej Industries Announces 50,319 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 1 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 06:43 PM IST
article-image
Godrej Industries Announces 50,319 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: Godrej (Representative)

Godrej Industries on Tuesday announced that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company, has approved the allotment of 50,319 equity shares to employee under Employee Stock Grant Scheme, 2011, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 1 each.

With this allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the company stands increased to Rs 33,66,88,576.

Godrej Industries Shares

The shares of Godrej on Tuesday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 510.10, up by 0.72 percent.

Read Also
Godrej Properties To Acquire Land For A Luxury Residential Project In Kolkata
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Aurobindo Pharma Subsidiary Met Primary Endpoint In Phase 3 Clinical Trial For Trastuzumab...

Aurobindo Pharma Subsidiary Met Primary Endpoint In Phase 3 Clinical Trial For Trastuzumab...

FPSB India Appoints Krishan Mishra As New CEO Of The Company

FPSB India Appoints Krishan Mishra As New CEO Of The Company

Godrej Industries Announces 50,319 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Godrej Industries Announces 50,319 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Pidilite Industries Allots 1,10,000 Equity Shares As ESOPs

Pidilite Industries Allots 1,10,000 Equity Shares As ESOPs

Motherson Partners With Honda Motor To Acquire 81% Stake In Yachiyo Industry

Motherson Partners With Honda Motor To Acquire 81% Stake In Yachiyo Industry