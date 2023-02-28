Godrej Ind appoints Vishal Sharma as CEO of chemicals business | Image: Godrej (Representative)

Godrej Industries Ltd has appointed Vishal Sharma as the chief executive officer of its chemicals business, effective Wednesday. Sharma will report to Nitin Nabar, executive director and president (chemicals), as per an exchange filing.

Vishal Sharma will join Godrej from Ecolab Inc, where he most recently served as senior vice president of the India, Middle East, and Africa (IMEA) region, based in Dubai, beginning in June 2020.

Sharma oversaw Ecolab's industrial division for Asia Pacific earlier and was based in Singapore.

Shares of the company were 0.3% lower at ₹419.55 on NSE, at 09:40 IST.

