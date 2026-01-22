Godrej Housing Finance Q3 Net Profit Slips To ₹19.6 Crore, Revenue Grows 3.8% QoQ To ₹200 Crore

Godrej Housing Finance reported a marginal QoQ dip in Q3 FY26. |

Mumbai: Godrej Housing Finance Limited reported a 1.4 percent sequential dip in standalone net profit to Rs 19.63 crore in Q3 FY26, while revenue from operations rose 3.8 percent QoQ to Rs 200.39 crore. Compared to Rs 19.90 crore profit in Q2 and Rs 16 crore in Q1, the company’s performance reflects resilient topline momentum despite a modest profit contraction. Year-on-year, profit surged 56.3 percent, indicating operational expansion.

Revenue and Profit Trajectory Holds Firm

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, Godrej Housing Finance posted a 25.6 percent YoY growth in operating revenue to Rs 200.39 crore, up from Rs 159.51 crore in Q3 FY25. On a sequential basis, revenue improved from Rs 192.98 crore in Q2. Net profit, however, came in slightly lower at Rs 19.63 crore versus Rs 19.90 crore in Q2 FY26. This compares favorably to Rs 12.56 crore reported in Q3 FY25, driven by strong interest income and better fee generation.

Sequential Growth Moderates Amid Higher Costs

Quarter-on-quarter, total income rose 10 percent to Rs 212.39 crore, but total expenses also increased by 6 percent to Rs 178.63 crore. Employee benefit costs climbed to Rs 19.30 crore from Rs 16.14 crore in Q2, while other expenses rose to Rs 18.26 crore. The company also recorded an exceptional cost of Rs 0.90 crore in Q3 due to labour code adjustments, marginally dragging down profit. Tax expenses increased to Rs 13.24 crore from Rs 4.65 crore in the prior quarter.

9M FY26 Shows Strong Profit Momentum

In the nine months ended December 2025, Godrej Housing Finance posted a net profit of Rs 48.65 crore, up 44 percent from Rs 33.79 crore in the corresponding period last year. Operating revenue reached Rs 598.23 crore, marking a 36.3 percent YoY increase. The company reported a healthy 9.24 percent net profit margin for Q3 and a 127 percent liquidity coverage ratio, underlining operational stability ahead.

Disclaimer: This article is based on company disclosures and publicly available financial data. It is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell securities.