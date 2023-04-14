Godrej Consumer Products allots 7,805 shares to employees as stock option | Godrej

Godrej Consumer Products Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors allotted 7,805 equity shares to the option grantees or employees, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares with face value of Rs 1 were allocated under the Godrej Consumer Products Limited Employees Stock Grant Scheme, 2011.

Post the allocation the company's issued capital increased to 102,27,34,247 shares of Rs 1 each and the subscribed and paid-up capital of the company increased to 102,27,03,123 share worth Rs 1 each.

Godrej Consumer Products on April 6 said that it will invest Rs 100 crore in Early Sring fund worth Rs 300 crore.

Godrej Consumer Products shares

The shares of Godrej Consumer Products on Thursday closed at Rs 964.50, down by 0.45 per cent.