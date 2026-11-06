Godrej Agrovet Reaps Rich Rewards In September Quarter, Profit Jumps 22% To ₹103 Crore As Revenue Nears ₹3,000 Crore

Godrej Agrovet Limited |

Mumbai: Godrej Agrovet Limited reported a 22 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹103 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, supported by revenue growth across its key agricultural businesses. The company had posted a net profit of ₹84 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue Growth

Total revenue increased 17 per cent to ₹2,995 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹2,564 crore in the year-ago period. The growth was supported by stronger performance across animal nutrition, oil palm and crop care operations.

Operating Performance

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) remained unchanged at ₹222 crore despite higher revenue. Consequently, the EBITDA margin declined to approximately 7.4 per cent from 8.7 per cent a year earlier. Profit before tax increased 5 per cent to ₹131 crore during the September quarter.

Segment Performance

The animal nutrition business recorded 14 per cent revenue growth, contributing to the company's overall sales expansion. Oil palm operations delivered 28 per cent revenue growth, emerging as another major contributor. Meanwhile, the crop care segment reported a 42 per cent increase in revenue, although the growth came against a comparatively lower base. However, unfavourable weather conditions affected profitability in the crop care business.

Working Capital

Godrej Agrovet also reported an improvement in working capital efficiency during the period. Its working capital cycle shortened to 21 days from 32 days in the corresponding period last year. In absolute terms, working capital declined to approximately ₹655 crore from ₹894 crore, reflecting tighter capital management.

Business Outlook

The company's quarterly performance highlighted healthy revenue growth and improved net profit despite pressure on operating margins. Going forward, investors will monitor weather-related risks, segment profitability and working capital efficiency. Sustained growth in animal nutrition and oil palm businesses could remain important for future earnings performance.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is intended for informational purposes only. Investors should independently assess financial risks before making investment decisions.

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