Go First To Resume flight Operations With Certain Conditions After Getting Approval From DGCA | Twitter

Aviation regulator, the Directorate General Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday said it has approved Go First's plan to restart operations with 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights, subject to certain conditions. This comes after Go First's Resolution professional Shailendra Ajmera had invited Expressions of Interest from potential bidders.

Budget carrier Go First, which stopped flying on May 3, is undergoing an insolvency resolution process.

In a release, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the airline's resumption plan for operating 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights has been reviewed and accepted.

"The acceptance is subject to the outcome of the writ petitions/ applications pending before the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi & Hon'ble NCLT, Delhi," it said.

Go First may resume scheduled flight operations on the availability of interim funding and approval of flights scheduled by DGCA, the release said.

Read Also Delhi HC Allows Go First Lessors To Inspect Aircraft, Carry Out Maintenance

Further, the regulator has directed Go First to ensure compliance with all the applicable regulatory requirements and the continued airworthiness of the aircraft engaged in operations.

The airline's Resolution Professional (RP) submitted the resumption plan to DGCA on June 28, and subsequently, the regulator conducted a special audit of the carrier's facilities in Mumbai and Delhi.

"DGCA has ensured that the findings of the special audit have been adequately addressed by Go First," the release said, adding that the resumption plan was amended on July 15.

The airline on Thursday had announced that the flights have been cancelled till July 23 due to operational reasons. The beleaguered airline since May is yet to begin its operation.

With Inputs from Agencies.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)